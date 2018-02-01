5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018

Here are your five things to do for this weekend for Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018.

1 – Body Soul & Spirit Expo

Feb. 2 to 4

The Croatian Cultural Centre, Vancouver

www.bodysoulspiritexpo.com

2 – Play Central Party

Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Central City, Surrey

http://www.centralcity.ca/

3 – Robbie Burns and Chinese New Year Celebration

Saturday 4 to 7 p.m.

Bowen Park Auditorium, Nanaimo

http://www.harbourliving.ca/event/robbie-burns-and-chinese-new-year-celebration40

4 – Museum Tots

Saturdays 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Maritime Museum of BC, Victoria

http://mmbc.bc.ca/events/museum-tots-divethereef/

5 – Fly Over Canada – Flight of the Dragon

On Going until Feb. 18

Canada Place, Vancouver

https://www.flyovercanada.com/flight-of-the-dragon/