5 things to do this weekend for Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018
Here are your five things to do for this weekend for Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018.
1 – Body Soul & Spirit Expo
Feb. 2 to 4
The Croatian Cultural Centre, Vancouver
www.bodysoulspiritexpo.com
2 – Play Central Party
Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Central City, Surrey
http://www.centralcity.ca/
3 – Robbie Burns and Chinese New Year Celebration
Saturday 4 to 7 p.m.
Bowen Park Auditorium, Nanaimo
http://www.harbourliving.ca/event/robbie-burns-and-chinese-new-year-celebration40
4 – Museum Tots
Saturdays 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Maritime Museum of BC, Victoria
http://mmbc.bc.ca/events/museum-tots-divethereef/
5 – Fly Over Canada – Flight of the Dragon
On Going until Feb. 18
Canada Place, Vancouver
https://www.flyovercanada.com/flight-of-the-dragon/
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.