Former CHEX TV sports director Gary Dalliday battling cancer for third time

Gary Dalliday, the face of CHEX TV sports in Peterborough for nearly four decades, is battling cancer for a third time.

The prognosis isn’t good.

READ MORE: Pink In The Rink a personal and professional project for Pete Dalliday

Dalliday, who was the station’s sports director for more than 35 years, learned in December that the disease has returned.

The “Diller” was unavailable on Thursday for comment. His son Pete says his 76-year-old father has only been given six months to live.

But it’s a fight his Dad won’t back down from.

“He’s been scrapping since he was a kid, not being the biggest guy around,” Pete said.

“From what I understand, he was always a scrapper and fighter in hockey. He’s not laying down, but realizes the third time might be a tough one. He’s actually taking the news well.”

Back in October, the two Dallidays, along with young cancer survivor Victoria Sotiriadis, were named co-chairs for the ninth annual Pink in the Rink, a campaign culminating in a Peterborough Petes game to raise money for cancer research.

Around the time they were named co-chairs, Gary’s sister died from cancer. His diagnosis came a few months later, and now his other sister is also receiving additional cancer treatments.

“Maybe it was meant to be. Maybe there was a reason, this year,” Pete said. “We sold the 300 names. We are close to our goal, we’re close to the seven grand we want to raise. I think that’s why he came out earlier this week with the news.”

A couple more days until @PetesOHLhockey #PinkInTheRink Puck Drop!! Petes vs Gens.

If you can make a donation to @petedalliday @garydalliday @tori_sotiriadis – even just $5 supporting Women’s Cancer Research – Thank-you.

Link & stories here. https://t.co/nNtPCVYahT pic.twitter.com/72rFEVf87Q — PetesFightCancer (@PetesFightCanc) February 1, 2018

Longtime broadcast colleague Graham Hart says Dalliday’s legacy has continued since his retirement in May 2009.

Dalliday has been inducted into the Peterborough and District Sports Hall of Fame and last fall was named to the Peterborough Pathway of Fame, which recognizes citizens who make significant contributions.

The Peterborough native was praised for his media career and as a longtime volunteer for sports and charity events.

READ MORE: Peterborough Petes to hold Pink in the Rink event in February

Thank you to everyone who reached out since my induction into the @pathwayoffame on Sept 9th and congrats to all the other inductees-Diller pic.twitter.com/cIcgVjn0zN — Gary Dalliday (@garydalliday) September 26, 2017

“Remarkable, considering he had no broadcast experience when he came here,” Hart said. “He just jumped in and took over and really did a spectacular job. Perhaps because he wasn’t a broadcaster, he became one, in-spite of himself.”

Dalliday will be in attendance at the Memorial Centre for the Pink in the Rink event when the Petes host the Oshawa Generals. Pete says that type of dedication will be his father’s lasting legacy.

“He was always there, whether it was a curling bonspiel on a Sunday or high school football, he was there for stuff like that. That’s his legacy,” Pete said. “He wasn’t just there for the big two or three teams in town.”