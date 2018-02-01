Loaded shotgun seized in Winnipeg’s North End

A police officer’s intuition is credited for Winnipeg’s latest firearms arrest.

Just after 8:00 p.m. Wednesday night, a group of general patrol officers driving around the North End spotted three men acting suspiciously.

As officers headed towards the men, one fled immediately.

When they began speaking to the other two, they learned one was carrying a concealed, loaded shotgun beneath his clothing.

“We don’t know where these people were going or where they were coming from, and that’s the unknown question,” Const. Tammy Skrabek said.

“We’re hoping by stopping him and seizing that firearm that we have prevented something from happening, because it’s not really normal for somebody in the city of Winnipeg to be carrying a loaded firearm.”

The 24-year-old suspect, Kevin Carter Smith, remains in custody and faces numerous firearms charges.