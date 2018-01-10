Winnipeg street patrol nabs ‘suspicious male’ with drugs and weapons in broad daylight

A 28-year old man is facing a long list of drug charges following an arrest in the North End Tuesday.

Just before noon Jan. 9, Winnipeg police officers noticed a suspicious man near Arlington Street and Manitoba Avenue.

They questioned the suspect and learned he had outstanding warrants for his arrest. While taking him into custody, police found the man had a can of bear spray and a folding knife.

Drugs and weapons were discovered in the suspects backpack, including:

4 grams of cocaine powder

4 1/8 gram rocks of cocaine wrapped in foil

2 baggies, each containing approx. 12 grams of methamphetamine

43 Percocet pills, each containing 5 mg of oxycotone

3 digital scales, packaging material, and four bags of cutting agent

a loaded, but dismantled shotgun

1 shotgun shell

Scott Marcel Brennan faces over 20 charges, including: