Winnipeg street patrol nabs ‘suspicious male’ with drugs and weapons in broad daylight
A 28-year old man is facing a long list of drug charges following an arrest in the North End Tuesday.
Just before noon Jan. 9, Winnipeg police officers noticed a suspicious man near Arlington Street and Manitoba Avenue.
They questioned the suspect and learned he had outstanding warrants for his arrest. While taking him into custody, police found the man had a can of bear spray and a folding knife.
Drugs and weapons were discovered in the suspects backpack, including:
- 4 grams of cocaine powder
- 4 1/8 gram rocks of cocaine wrapped in foil
- 2 baggies, each containing approx. 12 grams of methamphetamine
- 43 Percocet pills, each containing 5 mg of oxycotone
- 3 digital scales, packaging material, and four bags of cutting agent
- a loaded, but dismantled shotgun
- 1 shotgun shell
Scott Marcel Brennan faces over 20 charges, including:
- fail to comply with recognizance X3
- fail to comply with probation
- possess scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine
- possess scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine
- possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking
- possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000
- possess weapon X3
- careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
- carry concealed weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
- possession of firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
- possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
- possession of firearm, restricted/prohibited weapon or ammunition contrary to prohibition order
- fail to comply with recognizance
- possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon knowing its possession is unauthorized
- possession of a firearm, restricted/prohibited weapon or ammunition contrary to prohibition order x2
- fail to comply with probation order
