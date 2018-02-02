Montreal’s Lakes of Canada wins Grammy for Leonard Cohen collaboration

The late Leonard Cohen’s “You Want It Darker” picked up a 2018 Grammy Award for Best Rock Performance.

Montreal-based band Lakes of Canada worked on several tracks of the legendary artist’s final album.

Lakes of Canada calls itself a four-piece progressive rock group with gospel and soulful harmonies. The band features Sarah Morasse, Conor O’Neil, Caleb Smith and Jake Smith.

Band members joined Global’s Laura Casella and Kim Sullivan on Global News Morning Wednesday to talk about working on Cohen’s pieces.

Lakes of Canada worked on “Steer Your Way,” and the title track “You Want it Darker” with Westmount’s Congregation Shaar Hashomayim Choir.

“We’ve recorded a lot with that choir, I’ve been in it for 10 years, Conor 15,” said Jake Smith about creating choral music.

“With a choir, you’re requiring 20 people to not mess up very minute details.”

“You Want It Darker” also picked up the 2017 Juno Award for Adult Alternative Album of the Year.

Lakes of Canada is getting ready to record an album in May, with an anticipated Fall release. Their next show is March 10 at Divan Orange.