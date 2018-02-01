City of Regina proposes 4.86 per cent mill rate increase

The City of Regina is projecting a revenue loss of $4.6 million as the effect of the 2017-18 provincial budget is annualized. The city anticipates revenue sharing grants will also be $2 million lower, a five per cent decrease over 2017. This means residents are going to have to dig deeper to maintain city services.

“The proposed 2018 budget maintains affordability. Regina has a history of reasonable mill rate increases that are among the lowest in Western Canada,” Chris Holden, city manager, said.

“In 2018, we are recommending a mill rate increase of 3.86 per cent, plus one per cent dedicated to the Residential Roads Renewal Program.”

The average homeowner with a $350,000 home will pay an additional $7.70, or $92.40 annually.

The road renewal increase is part of a multi-year program of fixed annual mill rate increases. City council will debate the budget at a special council meeting on February 27, which starts at 5:30 p.m.

Last year, the city proposed a total 4.18 per cent mill rate increase. City council eventually settled on a 3.99 per cent increase.

“Residents want good value for their property tax dollars. The City has worked diligently to find over $9 million in ongoing savings over the last 12 months,” Holden said. “The proposed 2018 budget continues to invest in key community priorities, including a $3 million in annual contribution to capital and a $4.3 million increase for Regina Police Service and Fire & Protective Services.”

The city also touts that $132 million will be invested in infrastructure renewal, maintenance and new construction this year.

Holden acknowledged that calling this tax increase affordable can be a sensitive topic, but he pointed to higher property tax increases in Saskatoon, 4.7 per cent, and Swift Current, 13 per cent.

