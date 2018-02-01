Union of BC Municipalities makes 32 recommendations on housing strategy

The Union of B.C. Municipalities (UBCM) is out with some bold proposals to strengthen the province’s housing system.

The 32 recommendations fall under three groups: rental housing, demand and speculation, and homelessness.

Ideas include a rental only zone, said chair Greg Moore.

“That would cap what the land is worth, therefor making the product more affordable when it’s finally built.”

Moore added, “We have the ability also to have different property classes, we could then give some tax breaks to those non-market affordable rentals.”

And to address homelessness Moore says he would like to see case managers who are actually out on the streets.

“Right now if you’re homeless on the street anywhere in this province, you don’t have a case manager. You have to try and figure out how to navigate this very complex system.”

Other recommendations also include a steeper speculation tax.

“If you sell the condo that you purchased, if you flip it before its even built or live in it, there’s a speculation tax that might be quite high,” said Moore.

Moore said in order for most of the 32 recommendations to work, all levels of government will need to work together.