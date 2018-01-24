Little positive interest from community at modular housing preview in Surrey

A small crowd, and very few in favour, at an open house in Surrey Tuesday night, looking into modular housing for the homeless.

The provincial government is providing funding for 160 transitional housing units, at three locations, to be operated with 24/7 on-site management, close to the Whalley strip.

Imrich Miklosko owns a rental building nearby.

“I don’t understand why they have to be downtown period, why can’t we move them out of downtown – everybody says where [are you] going to move them? Okay, let’s pick one of the parks, lets put them in a park,” he said.

Homeless advocate Dave Diewart came to take a look at the plans, and doesn’t like them.

“Highly institutionalized, a box and a bathroom. In fact, one in this display here tonight, one of the people from BC Housing said it’s like an SRO room,” Diewart said.

Dana Peters, who lives in Whalley, says she has mixed feelings.

“I don’t think it’s going to help clean up the community in the areas where we are having problems with the needles,” she said.

Even a former homeless person who turned up gave a thumbs down to the units, saying they’re too small.

“I like a little elbow room myself,” they said.

The only voice found in favour of the housing was Sharon Nixon, who works in the Whalley area.

“Either they’re going to be a tent with tarps over it, or they’re going to be in modular housing with supervision and options, so why would you not be in favour of that?” she asked.

“They’re human beings, that’s somebody’s child, so providing them with housing and the proper supports for them to get back on their feet is number one human, but it’s also economically sound.”

The 2017 homeless count identified 600 homeless people in Surrey, with nearly 200 living on the street.