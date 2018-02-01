Quebec singer Gregory Charles’ father dies after being hit by snow plow
Quebec singer Gregory Charles took to Facebook Thursday to share the news that his father, Lennox Charles, had passed away after being hit by a snow plow in Montreal’s west end.
Tuesday, he was returning home from the church he visited every day since his wife died a year ago, and was struck as he crossed the street.
READ MORE: ‘What we want is to improve’: Montreal looking to make strides in snow removal
“We were there, by his side,” Charles wrote.
“I can not find the words to explain how I felt at peace, light, and loved the moment he left us.”
In a previous post, Charles described the accident as “brutal.”
“My father was a rare man: resolute, strong, tender and without malice,” Charles wrote.
“[He was] a man only able to love. No woman had a better husband. No son could be more proud. Good-bye, dad. I will love you, too, until the end of the world.”
READ MORE: Montreal taking heat over state of sidewalks, roads after slow snow removal
Montreal police have spoken to the 69-year-old driver of the snow plow and are investigating the incident.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.