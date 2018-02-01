Crime
February 1, 2018 6:29 am
Updated: February 1, 2018 6:30 am

Man suspected in Mississauga stabbing death due in court Thursday

By Staff The Canadian Press

Peel Regional Police file photo.

File / Global News
A A

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – A 29-year-old man is scheduled to appear in court today in connection with a fatal stabbing in Mississauga, Ont., last Nov. 22.

Peel Region police say Heidrah Shraim, 22 year-old Mississauga man, was one of three people stabbed during a fight at the Meadowvale Town Centre.

READ MORE: Homicide victim identified in triple stabbing at Mississauga shopping mall

The other victims suffered non-life threatening stab wounds.

On Wednesday, police arrested 29-year-old Shayne Beals of Mississauga and charged him with manslaughter.

Police allege Beals was carrying a “significant amount of cocaine” at the time of his arrest and is also facing a charge of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Drug Possession
fatal stabbing
Heidrah Shraim
Meadowvale Town Centre
Mississauga
Shayne Beals
Stab Wounds
trafficking

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News