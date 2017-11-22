Crime
November 22, 2017
Updated: November 22, 2017 10:05 pm

Man dead, group of men sought after stabbing in Mississauga

One man is dead and two others in stable condition after a stabbing in Mississauga on Wednesday night.

Peel Regional Police said they got the call, alongside fire and paramedic crews, around 7:30 p.m. to Meadowvale Town Centre.

Paramedics initially said two male patients in their late 20s arrived in hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and the other in stable condition.

Police later confirmed that the man in life-threatening condition succumbed to his injuries, and that there were three victims in total. The third man suffered very minor injuries and was not transported to hospital.

Police said they’re searching for a group of three to five male suspects.

Additional suspect information was not immediately provided.

