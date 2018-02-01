Rick Zamperin: Hey Johnny Manziel, it’s your move

Wednesday has come and gone and “Johnny Football” is still looking for a place to play.

Erik Burkhardt, Johnny Manziel’s agent, had set a deadline of Jan. 31 for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to offer his client what he called a “fair deal.”

Failing to do so would force them to look at what Burkhardt referred to as “several other professional options readily available to us.”

I’ll get to those in a moment.

READ MORE: Rick Zamperin: Johnny Manziel basically wants to be the highest paid player in the CFL

The deadline didn’t mean a hill of beans to the Ticats because they still hold the former Heisman Trophy winner’s CFL rights through the 2018 season.

The team has issued the following statement:

“While the discussions with Johnny Manziel and his representative have been very cordial and informative, there is nothing imminent and nothing to report. We will continue to do our due diligence and will have no further public comment on the matter as we move forward.”

The Cats have all the leverage in their contract negotiations with Manziel.

The team already has a No. 1 quarterback in Jeremiah Masoli under contract.

Burkhardt has called for a “fair deal,” and has asked for Manziel to be paid the same amount of money that former Ticats QB Zach Collaros was getting.

That was $500,000.

Why would Hamilton pay Manziel more than Masoli when the NFL flameout hasn’t taken a snap in the CFL?

And what are Manziel’s “other professional options?”

He can cross out the NFL because he’s already struck out down south.

READ MORE: Rick Zamperin: Should the Ticats sign, trade or release Johnny Manziel?

He can play in the Arena Football League, Indoor Football League, National Arena League, Champions Indoor Football.

Or how about the American Football League of China or the Liga de Futbol Americano Profesional?

Take you pick Johnny.

It’s your move.