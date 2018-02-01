Man killed, another injured in Mirabel shooting

A 24-year-old man was killed and a 40-year-old man was injured in a Mirabel shooting Wednesday night.

Emergency services found the men in a parked car at a gas station on Charles Street right off Highway 15 just before 11 p.m.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) was asked to assist in the investigation with Mirabel police. The SQ have deployed their mobile command centre.

“At the early point in the investigation, [it appears] the men may have been shot on a street near the gas station,” said SQ spokesperson Joyce Kemp.

Le Service des enquêtes sur les crimes contre la personne de la SQ s'est déplacé cette nuit à Mirabel où deux hommes ont été atteints par balle hier soir près d'une station-service de la rue Charles. L'une des deux victimes est décédée. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/TMaAAKMIq2 — Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) February 1, 2018

The SQ asks that anybody with information or who may have may witnessed events leading up to the shooting to contact them.