Motorcyclist, 33, killed in Highway 15 crash outside Mirabel

A motorcyclist was killed after he crashed into the rear of a minivan near Mirabel Thursday morning.

The accident happened around 12:30 a.m. when the 33-year-old Blainville man slammed into the minivan which was driving the speed limit in the right lane of Highway 15 south.

“Witnesses say the motorcycle was travelling at a high speed when he crashed,” said Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Claude Denis.

“He was ejected from the motorcycle which then caught fire.”

The biker was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the minivan was uninjured.

Highway 15 south was closed until 4 a.m.