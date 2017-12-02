Canada
Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after Hwy. 15 crash

A 26-year-old man is in hospital in critical condition after losing control of his vehicle on Highway 15 in Mirabel. Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.

A 26-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital after a collision on Hwy. 15 in Mirabel Saturday morning.

Provincial police spokesperson Hélène Nepton said the single-vehicle collision happened at around 3:15 a.m. when the driver lost control of his vehicle.

“He it a guardrail and flipped several times,” Nepton said. “The vehicle caught fire and a passersby pulled him out.”

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Nepton said it is not known what caused the crash, adding that all hypotheses were being examined.

A blood sample analysis has been requested.

The highway was partially closed for several hours to allow for the investigation.

It was re-opened to traffic at around 6:15 a.m.

