Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after Hwy. 15 crash
A 26-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital after a collision on Hwy. 15 in Mirabel Saturday morning.
Provincial police spokesperson Hélène Nepton said the single-vehicle collision happened at around 3:15 a.m. when the driver lost control of his vehicle.
“He it a guardrail and flipped several times,” Nepton said. “The vehicle caught fire and a passersby pulled him out.”
He was rushed to hospital in critical condition.
Nepton said it is not known what caused the crash, adding that all hypotheses were being examined.
A blood sample analysis has been requested.
The highway was partially closed for several hours to allow for the investigation.
It was re-opened to traffic at around 6:15 a.m.
