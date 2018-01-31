Video shows man shot inside Quebec courthouse after altercation with police

Quebec’s bureau of independent investigations (BEI) has dispatched a team of investigators to Maniwaki — 300 kilometres northwest of Montreal — after two men were injured inside a courtroom.

Video of the incident, uploaded to Facebook, shows an officer and another man scuffling, before the man is pulled into another room out of range of the camera. The scuffle appears to continue until a gunshot is heard.

Preliminary reports indicate the altercation broke out between a special constable and an 18-year-old man inside the Maniwaki court at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

READ MORE: BEI investigating following death of detainee at Montreal courthouse

The teen allegedly grabbed the constable’s baton and started hitting him over the head.

That’s when the constable pulled out his gun and discharged his weapon, striking the teen in the head with at least one bullet, according to the BEI’s preliminary report.

READ MORE: Montreal police shoot suspect in armed robbery, BEI investigates

Both men were rushed to hospital, but the extent of their injuries is not yet known.

The BEI now has to determine whether those reports are accurate.

As per protocol, the BEI investigates whenever a civilian is injured or killed during a police intervention.