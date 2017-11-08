Canada
November 8, 2017 6:01 pm

BEI investigating following death of detainee at Montreal courthouse

By Web producer  Global News
Quebec's independent investigations unit logo, Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI).

Quebec's independent investigations unit logo, Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI).

BEI
A A

Quebec’s bureau of independent investigations (BEI) has dispatched a team of 15 investigators to Montreal following the death of a 23-year-old man in police custody.

The BEI said preliminary reports indicate the victim, who was wanted on a warrant, was arrested by Montreal police at 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, at around 7:30 a.m., he was transferred to the Montreal municipal courthouse where he was set to appear later in the day.

READ MORE: Montreal police shoot suspect in armed robbery, BEI investigates

The BEI said the man was placed in a cell with around 10 other people to await his court appearance.

Officers tasked with watching the detainees noticed the man on the ground, seemingly unconscious, at around 8:55 a.m.

He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead an hour later.

The BEI now has to determine whether those reports are accurate.

As per protocol, the BEI investigates whenever a civilian is injured or killed during a police intervention.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BEI
Bureau Of Independent Investigations
Detainee Death
Montreal Courthouse
Montreal Police
Police Custody Death
SPVM

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News