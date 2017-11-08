BEI investigating following death of detainee at Montreal courthouse

Quebec’s bureau of independent investigations (BEI) has dispatched a team of 15 investigators to Montreal following the death of a 23-year-old man in police custody.

The BEI said preliminary reports indicate the victim, who was wanted on a warrant, was arrested by Montreal police at 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, at around 7:30 a.m., he was transferred to the Montreal municipal courthouse where he was set to appear later in the day.

The BEI said the man was placed in a cell with around 10 other people to await his court appearance.

Officers tasked with watching the detainees noticed the man on the ground, seemingly unconscious, at around 8:55 a.m.

He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead an hour later.

The BEI now has to determine whether those reports are accurate.

As per protocol, the BEI investigates whenever a civilian is injured or killed during a police intervention.