Kingston drivers baffled by Tuesday night gas price hike

Susan Fissenden wishes she hadn’t waited to fill up her car.

“It would have been better to get it yesterday.”

That’s a common reaction when drivers realize they are about to pay roughly 10 cents more a litre for gas over what it cost the day before.

Rob Yonick says he’s less than impressed with the increase but says motorists are stuck. “Unfortunately you have to pay it no matter what because you have to drive to get around. There’s no way around it.”

Jolene Tycholiz saw prices go up late Tuesday night. “I don’t understand why. But I don’t think anyone really understands why, do they?”

The website gasbuddy.com closely follows pricing. Senior analyst Dan McTeague says retailers are paying more so the customer pays more.

“Wholesale price moved up four or five cents a litre, squeezed the retailers’ margins and they threw the towel in as they did in many other locations.”

READ MORE: Cold weather leads to higher gas prices to start the year

McTeague says his best advice is to wait a few days. “What we’re likely to see by the weekend is a drop right back to the $1.19 range, even $1.17, as some stations will continue with the support of their refiner to offer gasoline at, near, or below cost as we see in Kingston.”

READ MORE: Gas prices to reach 4-year high in 2018: report

That’s not an option for Jack White, who uses his van for business. He says filling up is going to cost him about $10 more.

“Another tank of gas before I leave Ottawa to go back to Toronto, so there’s 20 bucks extra in fuel. I have to pass that on to my customers and they’re not going to be happy.”