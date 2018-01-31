University of Manitoba student newspaper subject of debate

The University of Manitoba Students’ Union will debate the future of the school’s student newspaper Thursday night.

An UMSU councillor has put forward a motion to hold a referendum on de-funding The Manitoban. Cole Parsons argued the paper “has consistently failed to uphold the role of an impartial campus media outlet”.

The motion, shown below, also points to an editorial which Parsons claimed “sought to influence the results of a vote of all UMSU members”.

The paper’s Editor-and-Chief Garett Williams explains the editorial in question.

“There’s a plebiscite that’s being held putting a vote to students whether or not they want to decertify from the Canadian Federation of Students. The editorial basically challenged that that shouldn’t be a priority of UMSU at this time.”

He said the responsibility of the paper is to allow students the opportunity to share their opinions.

“There’s a bit of an adversarial relationship I guess between the paper and who we cover, but it’s nothing that can’t be sorted out through the debate that we have on our pages,” Williams said.

He added other councillors have reached out saying they support the paper.

Tanjit Nagra, president of UMSU, said they will debate the motion Feb. 1, but she has heard from many students upset by it.

“I’ve seen a lot of students unhappy that this is even being put forward. A lot of students are questioning whether freedom of speech is a priority for us at UMSU. It definitely is,” she said.

“I’ve seen articles about myself in the Manitoban and editorials, but that’s just that. There’s editorials and they’re opinion pieces and I think sometimes it’s tough for some folks to be able to understand that.”