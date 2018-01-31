Canada
January 31, 2018 5:47 pm
Updated: January 31, 2018 5:58 pm

Confidentiality a factor on whether reports into alleged sexual misconduct by MPs should be public: Trudeau

The Canadian Press

Speaking to reporters outside the Liberal caucus meeting Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declined to state whether the results of the party's investigation into former ports and Persons with Disabilities Minister Kent Hehr would be made public.

OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says confidentiality will be a factor in deciding whether to release the findings of an investigation into allegations of misconduct levelled against Liberal MP Kent Hehr.

When asked today whether the results of the probe will be made public, Trudeau was non-committal, saying each case must be handled differently.

He says that while confidentiality is important in some circumstances, it may not be as important in others.

Hehr resigned from federal cabinet last week after he was accused of making inappropriate sexual remarks during his time as a member of the Alberta legislature.

The Prime Minister’s Office has engaged lawyer Christine Thomlinson to conduct an independent investigation into the allegations.

Trudeau says he wants to get to bottom of the allegations, but also wants to ensure the probe is carried out properly.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said any reports on sexual harassment or sexual violence should be released only if the victims want it to be released.

“It’s not a question about the public, it’s a question about the survivors and those who’ve come forward,” he said before Question Period on Wednesday.

“They need to be respected and feel like their safe, and whatever happens happens in a context that give power back to those who seen their powers taken away.”

*with files from Global News

 

