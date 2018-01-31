Confidentiality a factor on whether reports into alleged sexual misconduct by MPs should be public: Trudeau

OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says confidentiality will be a factor in deciding whether to release the findings of an investigation into allegations of misconduct levelled against Liberal MP Kent Hehr.

When asked today whether the results of the probe will be made public, Trudeau was non-committal, saying each case must be handled differently.

READ MORE: Andrew Scheer orders probe into why Rick Dykstra was allowed to run despite misconduct allegations

He says that while confidentiality is important in some circumstances, it may not be as important in others.

Hehr resigned from federal cabinet last week after he was accused of making inappropriate sexual remarks during his time as a member of the Alberta legislature.

The Prime Minister’s Office has engaged lawyer Christine Thomlinson to conduct an independent investigation into the allegations.

Trudeau says he wants to get to bottom of the allegations, but also wants to ensure the probe is carried out properly.

WATCH: Singh says reports on harassment allegations should be released if survivors want them

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said any reports on sexual harassment or sexual violence should be released only if the victims want it to be released.

“It’s not a question about the public, it’s a question about the survivors and those who’ve come forward,” he said before Question Period on Wednesday.

“They need to be respected and feel like their safe, and whatever happens happens in a context that give power back to those who seen their powers taken away.”

*with files from Global News