3,500 new construction workers needed in Sask. in next decade: BuildForce Canada

As many as 3,500 new construction workers will be needed in Saskatchewan within the next 10 years, according to a new report.

BuildForce Canada said in its labour market forecast released Tuesday that new home construction and major projects are helping to sustain the province’s construction workforce.

Although construction activity is expected to slow down over the near term, Bill Ferreira, the executive director of BuildForce Canada, said the increase in skilled workers is needed, in part, to replace up to 9,300 workers who are expected to retire.

“This decade, Saskatchewan is anticipated to lose 19 percent of its skilled construction workforce to retirements,” Ferreira said.

“It’ll take proactive planning to counter the loss of a generation’s worth of skill and experience.”

BuildForce said a recovery in new home construction, home renovations, and planned mining and utility projects will keep the province’s construction workforce above historical levels.

“Even during the current slow-growth period, it’s important to keep recruiting and training new workers for future projects,” Ferreira said.

“While much depends on the timing of planned resource and utility projects, as many as 3,500 new workers may be needed between 2022 and 2027.”

BuildForce added that according to current estimates, overall construction employment demands are expected to surpass current levels by 2023.