Saskatchewan posts 3rd highest building permit increase among provinces

Last November, building permits in Saskatchewan were up 17.3 per cent over November 2016.

The number of building permits issued in Saskatchewan is on the rise.

Last November’s building permits were up 17.3 per cent, seasonally adjusted, over November 2016.

This was the third highest increase year-over-year among Canada’s provinces and well ahead of the 1.3 per cent posted nationally.

“Stronger building permit numbers is a good sign for the province’s construction sector and overall economy,” Saskatchewan Economy Minister Steven Bonk said in a press release.

“Compared to the national average of only 1.3 per cent, Saskatchewan is showing its continued strength at 17.3 per cent.”

The majority of the growth was in non-residential permits, which climbed 49.3 per cent.

The total value of Saskatchewan building permits issued in November 2017 was $181 million, according to officials with the ministry.

