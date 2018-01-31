7-year sentence for man convicted in vicious downtown Calgary sex assault

A man convicted in a violent sexual assault in downtown Calgary in more than two years ago has been sentenced to seven years behind bars.

With credit for time served, Andy Dick Ntunaguza has another four years and eight months remaining.

A judge handed down that decision on Tuesday afternoon after a jury found Ntunaguza guilty of aggravated sexual assault, choking with intent and unlawful confinement in September.

He was charged after a woman in her 40s was found severely beaten and raped in a downtown parkade stairwell in December 2015.

At the time, police said she met her attacker nearby and agreed to go with him to meet a friend.

After they met, the group dispersed and the two went to the stairwell, where the assault happened.