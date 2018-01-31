Entertainment
January 31, 2018 5:00 am
Updated: January 31, 2018 8:42 pm

Stuff you missed Wednesday!

By

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2002 file photo, Ingvar Kamprad, founder of Swedish multinational furniture retailer IKEA, stands outside the company's head office in Almhult, Sweden. IKEA confirmed Sunday Ingvar Kamprad, the IKEA founder who created a global furniture empire, has died at 91.

(Claudio Bresciani/TT via AP
As Wednesday comes to a close, here’s what you missed on the show tonight…

We finally caved and tried out the Google Arts & Culture App, here’s what we got!

Kim Seale

Alece Anderson

Willy Percy

 

We talked about Ingvar Kamprad, the founder of IKEA who just passed away at the age of 91. Fun fact, all those IKEA furniture names we struggle with? Real peoples names in Sweden, he hated being confused by trying to remember different names and numbers, so he named them after employees. Here’s looking at you Billy

And as an extra bonus, here’s our two favorite videos from tonight…

DUNDEE, which seems like it would make a pretty funny movie… Except apparently it’s a Tourism Australia Superbowl Commercial!!

and speaking of Superbowl commercials, get a load of this

Peter Dinklage lip-syncing to Busta Rhymes, and Morgan Freeman lip-syncing to Missy Elliot! Try not to enjoy that!

