World
January 31, 2018 12:10 pm
Updated: January 31, 2018 12:22 pm

GOP members involved in train crash in Virginia

By Senior National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

A photo posted to Twitter by Rep. Jeff Denham shows damage to the front of the train.

Twitter / @RepJeffDenham
A A

Several Republican members of Congress were travelling to a GOP retreat by train Wednesday morning when it was involved in a collision.

A number of the politicians on the train have tweeted that they’re OK. Officials have not yet commented on injuries or any possible fatalities.

Initial reports say the train collided with a truck. Pictures from the scene show a large truck on its side, badly damaged.

— More to come

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
GOP retreat
GOP retreat train crash
GOP train crash
GOP train crash Virginia
GOP train hits truck
Republican congressman train crash
Republican congressman train crash Virginia
train crash in Virginia

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News