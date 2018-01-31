GOP members involved in train crash in Virginia

Several Republican members of Congress were travelling to a GOP retreat by train Wednesday morning when it was involved in a collision.

A number of the politicians on the train have tweeted that they’re OK. Officials have not yet commented on injuries or any possible fatalities.

We are on our way to our annual GOP retreat, the train carrying members and spouses hit something. Laina and I are ok, I am helping those that are injured, I will have Laina keep you updated as I know more. — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) January 31, 2018

I am on the train, but I am okay. https://t.co/wmOjatHw9S — Rep. Don Bacon (@RepDonBacon) January 31, 2018

The train carrying GOP members to our retreat had a collision, but Rebecca and I are both okay. Security and doctors on board are helping secure the scene and treat injuries. — Rep. Bradley Byrne (@RepByrne) January 31, 2018

NEWS — The train carrying GOP lawmakers to the retreat in West Virginia has collided with a dump truck. Initial reports indicate everything is OK. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 31, 2018

I am on the train, and I am okay. Praying for others involved. — Congressman Robert Pittenger (@RepPittenger) January 31, 2018

.@maryaliceparks Front of the train heading to the Greenbrier pic.twitter.com/QGUxUbo8m7 — Jeff Denham (@RepJeffDenham) January 31, 2018

Initial reports say the train collided with a truck. Pictures from the scene show a large truck on its side, badly damaged.

BREAKING: GOP train hit a truck on way to retreat. Sources say driver getting medical attention; members okay. Pic-> pic.twitter.com/99xmsGFEEs — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) January 31, 2018

— More to come