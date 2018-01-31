GOP members involved in train crash in Virginia
Several Republican members of Congress were travelling to a GOP retreat by train Wednesday morning when it was involved in a collision.
A number of the politicians on the train have tweeted that they’re OK. Officials have not yet commented on injuries or any possible fatalities.
Initial reports say the train collided with a truck. Pictures from the scene show a large truck on its side, badly damaged.
— More to come
