Area27 racetrack in Oliver sold out

Business is booming at the racetrack known as Area 27 in Oliver.

The track, designed by F1 champ Jacques Villeneuve, broke ground in December 2015.

Officials say interest in the track has been beyond their expectations.

“Area 27 Motorsports Park has now sold out of all 300 family memberships following the track’s inaugural season,” Felicity Johnson said in a news release.

She said there are big plans in the works including a new building.

“For the 2018 season a new partnership with Porsche Centre Kelowna will bring expanded public offerings, including the new Academy 27 Pro Ride Experience. Area 27 is very excited to announce that construction of the first building at the facility will begin early in the 2018 season.”

This multipurpose building will feature over 9,500 sq.ft. of space overlooking the circuit, on-site food and beverage services, and Academy 27 classroom facilities.

Johnson said that although membership applications are now closed, the Motorsports Park has begun accepting wait list inquiries.

