January 31, 2018 12:06 pm

Police identify victim in fatal stabbing at Yonge and Wellesley

By Staff The Canadian Press

Toronto Police say a man has died in hospital after he was chased by a group of men and stabbed in downtown Toronto.

Toronto police are asking the public for help as they investigate a fatal stabbing that took place earlier this week.

Police say officers responded to a call Monday night of a stabbing downtown.

They say multiple men were chasing another man north on Yonge Street near Wellesley Street before he was stabbed in the chest.

Officers arrived on scene and police say the man later died of his injuries in hospital.

He has been identified as Simon Zerezghi, 25, of no fixed address.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about the stabbing is being asked to contact police.

