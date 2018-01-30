Crime
January 30, 2018 6:25 am

Man dies in hospital after stabbing near Yonge and Wellesley

By Web Producer  Global News

File photo of a Toronto police cruiser.

Jeremy Cohn / File / Global News
A man who was chased by a group of men in downtown Toronto and stabbed during an altercation has died in hospital, police say.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Monday near the area of Yonge Street and Wellesley Street.

Police said the victim was rushed to hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Authorities believe as many as 10 men pursued the victim before he was fatally stabbed.

Police have not released any descriptions of the suspects.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

