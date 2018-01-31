World
January 31, 2018 10:06 am

Trucker drives into Peru’s prized Nazca lines, damages section of heritage site

By Staff The Associated Press

Aerial view of the Spider at Nazca Lines, some 435 km south of Lima, Peru. The purpose of Nazca lines remains unclear, according some scientists Nazca people created them to be seen by their gods from the sky.

MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP/Getty Images
Authorities in Peru have detained a truck driver accused of damaging part of the world-renowned Nazca lines.

The nation’s Ministry of Culture says Jainer Flores drove into an unauthorized section of the U.N. World Heritage site on Saturday, leaving tracks and damaging part of three lines.

The Nazca lines are huge etchings depicting imaginary figures, creatures and plants that were scratched on the surface of a coastal desert between 1,500 and 2,000 years ago.

They are believed to have had ritual astronomical purposes.

Greenpeace activists damaged the lines by leaving footprints in the adjacent desert during an event in 2014.

