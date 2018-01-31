Justin Trudeau set to visit Winnipeg Wednesday

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Winnipeg today.

Trudeau and MP for Winnipeg South Terry Duguid will be at the University of Manitoba to talk about the South West Rapid Transit Corridor, the new Horizons for Seniors Program, as well as federal funding for the University of Manitoba Smartpark Innovation Hub and Stanley Pauley Engineering Building.

Trudeau is also set to host a town hall at the University of Manitoba beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday.