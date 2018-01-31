They carry guns in South Asian gangster rap videos. In real life, many haven’t touched one

They’re filled with glitz, bravado and lyrics that are all about carrying guns.

They’re South Asian gangster rap videos. And in real life, many who feature in them have never touched a gun, according to one Vancouver-based DJ.

Nevertheless, many young Indo-Canadians are listening to this music, and some parents are concerned.

“Music is something that teenagers connect with instantly,” said mother Simran Walia.

“If this is the kind of music that’s going out there, with a video that explicitly shows how to think, how to act, then it is very disturbing.”

Most of the artists who produce this music are Canadian.

But none are actually gangsters, Red 93.1FM DJ Nick Chowlia told Global News.

“It’s wanna be a gangster,” he said.

“Half of these artists don’t even hold a gun until the video shoot.”

The music is clearly influenced by the music that developed in the 1980s as a way for artists to express their anger at white police officers.

Chowlia said these artists don’t necessarily come from the same background.

“I think it’s more of, he’s singing those kinds of songs, they’re selling, let me try,” he said.

The music is growing in popularity at the same time that gang violence is springing up around the Lower Mainland — and much of it is targeting South Asians. Nearly one-third of all targeted deaths that relate to gang violence in B.C. are South Asians.

Sachdeep Singh Doot, 18, was found dead in the trunk of the car only a couple of weeks ago.

“There is an overrepresentation of South Asian kids in gangs, no doubt about that,” said Sgt. Jag Khosa, gang intervention officer with Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit BC (CFSEU BC).

But there’s more to what’s happening, said Lady B, a DJ with Swaraj Radio.

“This music has been played all over the world, and yet it’s Surrey that has the gang problem,” she said.

“Even if the music is influencing in some respects, what’s the real issue, because it can’t be the music alone.”

Police, meanwhile, have produced their own videos in an effort to deglamourize gang life.

But making young people listen can be a challenge.

“Our job is to keep pushing our message out to show them the realities of gang life,” Khosa said.

Sidhu Moose Wala, one of the most popular South Asian gangster rap artists, performs at the Punjab Banquet Hall in Surrey on Friday.