January 19, 2018 2:08 pm

Missing Surrey teen victim of Vancouver homicide

Missing 18-year-old Sachdeep Singh Dhoot of Surrey has been found dead in Vancouver.

Surrey RCMP handout
Sachdeep Singh Dhoot of Surrey was reported missing by Surrey RCMP on Jan. 9.

The 18-year-old was thought to be driving a 2004 Pontiac Sunfire.

On Jan. 18, Vancouver police were called to the area of Fairmont Street and Vanness Avenue just after 3 p.m. to investigate the discovery of a stolen vehicle.

Officers found Dhoot’s body in the trunk of the vehicle.

Police say based on the information so far, this does not appear to be a random murder.

Anyone with information about this murder is asked to contact investigators at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

