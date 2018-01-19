Missing Surrey teen victim of Vancouver homicide

A missing Surrey teen has been identified as the victim of a homicide in Vancouver.

Sachdeep Singh Dhoot of Surrey was reported missing by Surrey RCMP on Jan. 9.

The 18-year-old was thought to be driving a 2004 Pontiac Sunfire.

On Jan. 18, Vancouver police were called to the area of Fairmont Street and Vanness Avenue just after 3 p.m. to investigate the discovery of a stolen vehicle.

Officers found Dhoot’s body in the trunk of the vehicle.

Police say based on the information so far, this does not appear to be a random murder.

Anyone with information about this murder is asked to contact investigators at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.