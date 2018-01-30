Zero tolerance on sexual misconduct: Alberta Opposition leader Jason Kenney

The leader of the United Conservatives in Alberta says the party will rigorously vet prospective candidates for conduct related to sexual harassment or aggression.

Jason Kenney was sworn in on Monday as a member of the legislature after winning a Calgary byelection in December.

The United Conservative Party’s caucus has been meeting in Edmonton for the last two days.

On Tuesday, Kenney said he has re-emphasized to his caucus that the party has a zero-tolerance approach toward sexual misconduct.

He added there will be a rigorous pre-screening of potential United Conservative candidates who want to run in the next provincial election.

Kenney also said the party will attempt to attract more women candidates, but notes he doesn’t believe in quotas.