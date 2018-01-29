UCP Leader Jason Kenney to be sworn in to the Alberta Legislature

United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney is scheduled to be sworn in as the MLA for Calgary-Lougheed Monday afternoon at the Alberta legislature.

Kenney will be sworn in by Lieutenant Governor Lois E. Mitchell at 2:30 p.m.

The former federal politician overwhelming won a byelection last month to earn a seat in the legislature, after being elected leader of the newly formed UCP in October 2017.

Kenney was the driving force behind the merger of Alberta’s two centre-right parties: the Progressive Conservatives and the Wildrose, which at the time was led by Brian Jean.

Before that, he spent several years as a cabinet minister in the Conservative government of former prime minister Stephen Harper.

Being sworn in means Kenney can finally go head-to-head with Premier Rachel Notley in the legislature before the 2019 provincial election. The spring sitting of the Alberta legislature will begin on March 8. Notley’s government is expected to deliver the 2018 budget early in the session.

