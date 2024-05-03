Politicians call for new homeless shelter in Côte-des-Neiges

Send this page to someone via email

There are calls for more to be done to address the growing homelessness issue in Côte-des-Neiges.

After the closure of an overnight warming centre at the end of March, a group of politicians is demanding a new homeless shelter for the area.

“I’m hoping to get the ball rolling,” said Darlington Coun. Stephanie Valenzuela, who is part of the opposition Ensemble Montréal party.

Overnight during the winter, many from the area’s homeless population were allowed to warm up inside Multicaf, the local food bank.

That ended March 31, and now unhoused individuals are spending more time in Martin Luther King Park and other outdoor areas. A tent was set up in the park on Friday.

Valenzuela and fellow area councillor Sonny Moroz, along with Liberal MNA Elizabeth Prass, are demanding the creation of a new homeless shelter in the area.

“Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce is the most populous borough on the island of Montreal, and despite this fact, we don’t have any resources available on the ground to help our most vulnerable populations,” Valenzuela said.

Esther, an unhoused person in the area who spoke to Global News, said she spends many of her nights in Martin Luther King Park.

“It’s been almost a whole year we’ve camped there,” she said.

The politicians commend local residents for being compassionate toward those sleeping rough in the neighbourhood, but Valenzuela says the level of concern has risen after a recent stabbing in the park.

“We’re starting to see more and more violent incidents in the area,” Valenzuela said.

Esther said she has also noticed an uptick in violence.

“People are frustrated. They can’t get any help,” she said.

Any new shelter would need funding from Quebec, and Prass said she’s spoken to Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant about the idea.

“He was waiting for the borough of Côte-des-Neiges-NDG to deposit a project with a location and an organization to help manage that project,” she said.

Valenzuela and Moroz are planning to present this motion at the May 6 borough council meeting. The document calls upon the borough to take concrete action to address the problem. The opposition politicians are encouraging the Projet Montréal majority on council to support it.

Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa is not yet committing to voting in favour.

“I think we all agree on that need, but we’re going to discuss the motion on Monday night,” she told Global News.

Katahwa says she’s already been working with community groups and health authorities to create a new resource.

“Since 2022, I’ve been discussing with organizations and the CIUSSS Centre-Ouest about how we could find land for that in the borough,” she said.

Valenzuela accused Katahwa of being focused only on seasonal measures, not permanent ones. Valenzuela thinks with unanimous support, a new shelter by the winter is an attainable goal.