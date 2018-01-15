Alberta politicians back in the house on March 8 for spring sitting, new budget
The new legislature calendar is out for 2018 and Alberta politicians are to be back in the house for a spring sitting that begins March 8.
It will be United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney’s first appearance as a legislature member.
Kenney, a former Conservative MP, won the Calgary Lougheed seat in a byelection last month.
The two-member Alberta Party will welcome a third colleague.
Former Independent Rick Fraser, who was at one time a United Conservative MLA, joined the Alberta Party caucus last week and is also running for its leadership.
Premier Rachel Notley’s government will deliver a budget during the sitting.
Notley also has promised a plan to get the budget back in balance by 2023.
