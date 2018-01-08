Former UCP MLA Rick Fraser is running to become Alberta Party leader

The list of people running for leadership of the Alberta Party is growing and its most high-profile nominee is expected to hold a news conference in Calgary on Tuesday after entering the race.

Documents show Calgary-South East MLA Rick Fraser, who was part of the United Conservative Party until September when he left the caucus to sit as an Independent, will join the race to replace Greg Clark.

Calgary lawyer Kara Levis and Jacob Huffman are also seeking leadership of the party.

Fraser was first elected to the Alberta legislature in 2012 as a Progressive Conservative. He has sat on various legislative committees and is best known for his work as associate minister of public safety and associate minister of recovery and reconstruction of High River after the 2013 flood.

Before running for politics, the Calgary-born paramedic served as president of Calgary paramedics and sat on the Alberta College of Paramedics committee.

When Fraser left the UCP in September, he wrote a letter explaining that while he has respect for the UCP, the “multiple leadership races, cabinet changes and an election” since Alison Redford resigned as premier, there had been “an overwhelming focus on politics in Alberta and not on the people of Alberta.”

Last month, Levis announced she would run for leadership of the Alberta Party after long-time leader Greg Clark stepped down in November.

“I have made a decision on what I believe is the best path forward for the party and most importantly, for the province,” Clark said in a statement on Nov. 10. “We must jumpstart the Alberta Party by selling memberships, raising money and raising our profile by debating different visions for the future of our province.

“To do that, I must step down as leader to trigger a leadership contest.”

The biography on Huffman’s website does not provide information on his background but his policy platform calls for the return of “Redford supporters to positions of power and influence” and calls for a “leadership coup after every election at minimum.”

