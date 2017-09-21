Calgary-South East MLA Rick Fraser leaves UCP to sit as independent

Calgary-South East MLA Rick Fraser has announced he will sit as an independent.

Fraser penned a letter Thursday morning saying he has a respect for the United Conservative Party (UCP).

But he says since Alison Redford stepped down as premier, there has been “multiple leadership races, cabinet changes and an election,” and “an overwhelming focus on politics in Alberta and not on the people of Alberta.”

MLA Rick Fraser will sit as an Independent Member #ableg #yycse pic.twitter.com/cM0FGXr0u3 — Rick Fraser (@RickFraserYYC) September 21, 2017

In his letter, Fraser also took time to talk about education, social issues and the environment versus energy debate.

He’s the second former PC MLA to step away from the party. Vermilion-Lloydminster MLA Richard Starke did the same thing in July, just after the PC and Wildrose Parties announced their vote to unify.

Fraser’s announcement comes one day after the UCP held its first leadership debate in Calgary.