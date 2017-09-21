Politics
September 21, 2017 12:41 pm
Updated: September 21, 2017 12:42 pm

Calgary-South East MLA Rick Fraser leaves UCP to sit as independent

By News Director  News Talk 770
Rick Fraser speaks with Global News about the recovery from the 2013 Alberta floods.

Calgary-South East MLA Rick Fraser has announced he will sit as an independent.

Fraser penned a letter Thursday morning saying he has a respect for the United Conservative Party (UCP).

But he says since Alison Redford stepped down as premier, there has been “multiple leadership races, cabinet changes and an election,” and “an overwhelming focus on politics in Alberta and not on the people of Alberta.”

 

In his letter, Fraser also took time to talk about education, social issues and the environment versus energy debate.

He’s the second former PC MLA to step away from the party. Vermilion-Lloydminster MLA Richard Starke did the same thing in July, just after the PC and Wildrose Parties announced their vote to unify.

READ MORE: Alberta PC MLA Richard Starke quits conservative coalition; isn’t on board with merger

Fraser’s announcement comes one day after the UCP held its first leadership debate in Calgary.

Alberta Legislature
Alberta politics
Calgary-South East
Calgary-South East MLA
Richard Starke
Rick Fraser
United Conservative Party

