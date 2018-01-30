Premier-designate Scott Moe faces tough decisions in naming cabinet

Premier-designate Scott Moe is currently faced with a difficult decision to start his term; who will be part of his cabinet?

“It’s a difficult decision and I’m learning already it’s likely one of the more difficult decisions from this position,” Moe told reporters Monday.

This is a decision that will shape the early direction of his administration as minister guide policy on everything from provincial parks to healthcare.





Johnson-Shoyama Graduate School of Public Policy professor Ken Rasmussen said, that declining urban support must be a factor in Moe’s decision. Recent NDP by-election victories have shown Saskatchewan party support is declining in cities.

“He’s going to have to include as many urban candidates, as many urban seat holders as he can to try to save those seats,” Rasmussen said.

This may include urban MLAs and leadership campaign rivals Tina Beaudry-Mellor and Gord Wyant. The trio shared a group embrace after Moe was declared the winner at Saturday’s leadership convention.

Leader Post political columnist Murray Mandryk anticipates big roles for both Wyant and Beaudry-Mellor in Moe’s administration.

“I wouldn’t even be surprised if Ken Cheveldayoff, because of his experience got a high profile position,” Mandryk said.

“So you add that to the number of people existing in cabinet right now and the number of Scott Moe supporters, 23 of them in caucus that probably think they deserve a cabinet position, and you’ve got a bit of a mess to contend with.”

Currently there are 22 MLAs in the Saskatchewan Party caucus who officially endorsed Moe. Melfort MLA Kevin Philips passed away suddenly on November 13, 2017.

Included among Moe’s supporters are 12 of the 16 current cabinet ministers. Former ministers Kevin Doherty and Jeremy Harrison were also in Moe’s camp.

The provincial budget will also be delivered in March, which Mandryk said may limit Moe’s ability to make significant cabinet changes.

“There’s a huge argument that [ministers] should be keeping their positions,” Mandryk said.

However, there have been ministerial missteps while the leadership campaign took place. Mandryk said the soon-to-be-premier may be best suited moving ministers, such as Education Minister and Moe supporter Bronwyn Eyre. This comes after she generated a great deal of controversy for comments surrounding the Treaty curriculum in Saskatchewan’s schools.

“There’s a very good argument that at the very least, if not demoted from cabinet, she should be moved to a different position. So once again this really complicates the decision making,” Mandryk said.

Moe has not publically announced a date for his first cabinet shuffle. He is expected to be officially sworn in as premier by the end of the week.