As winter storm leaves, bitter cold returns to Manitoba

Most of Manitoba started Tuesday with snow and strong winds. Snowfall warnings were in place for much of central Manitoba, blizzard warnings on Lake Manitoba and blowing snow advisories for Winnipeg and the Red River Valley.

Snowfall amounts in areas with warnings will range from 10-20 centimetres. As the snow begins to taper off on Tuesday, some snowfall warnings will change to blowing snow advisories as winds winds will be gusting near 80 km/h.

In Winnipeg and the Red River Valley, blowing snow advisories will continue into the afternoon. Snow will be begins to taper off in southern Manitoba in the afternoon but the winds will remain strong well into the evening hours as a cold front will be passing over the region before the system leaves.

Conditions in southern Manitoba will begin to improve overnight. Although Wednesday will still be windy, it will be to a lesser extent. Winds from the northwest will be near 40 km/h gusting to 60 km/h.

Bitterly cold temperatures are expected to return to Manitoba as this winter storm system leaves. Extreme cold warnings will likely be issued in Northern Manitoba Tuesday as wind chill values will approach -50 in regions like Tadoule Lake Wednesday morning.

As cold air once again settles over the Canadian prairies, Manitobans will have to brace themselves for a lengthy stretch of cold weather that looks like it could last more than a week.