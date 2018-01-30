These are the 9 NSLC outlets where Nova Scotians can buy legal weed in July

The province has announced the locations of nine Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC ) outlets that will sell cannabis beginning in July.

The stores are located in Amherst, Dartmouth, Halifax, Lower Sackville, New Glasgow, Sydney River, Truro and Yarmouth. Exact locations are listed below.

Among the outlets is the former NSLC store on Clyde Street in downtown Halifax, which will re-open and exclusively sell cannabis.

According to the province, a request for proposals will be issued on Tuesday for construction services to make alterations to the stores ahead of the change. Future announcements are expected once the province finalizes plans on its cannabis retail model, which includes how stores will be configured.

The province says the NSLC will comply with federal requirements on how cannabis is sold and advertised. As well, staff will be trained to help customers “make informed, responsible choices.”

“Our main priority in preparing for the legalization of cannabis has been, and will continue to be, the health and safety of Nova Scotians,” said Attorney General and Minister of Justice Mark Furey, in a statement.

“Selling through NSLC stores allows us to leverage their experience and expertise in selling these products responsibly in a safe environment.”

Customers will also be able to buy cannabis from the NSLC online and receive the products through home delivery. Those details will also be released later.

As well, Nova Scotians will be allowed to grow up to four plants per household.

The nine cannabis retail locations announced by the Nova Scotia government on Tuesday: