Warrant issued, 3 men charged following kidnapping in Didsbury

RCMP have charged three men and issued a warrant for a fourth after they said a man was taken at gunpoint in central Alberta last week and the suspects demanded money.

Investigators received the complaint shortly after 6 p.m. Jan. 23. RCMP from Didsbury and Olds were able to locate the victim at a rural location west of Olds.

That’s where three suspects were arrested.

RCMP also seized five firearms, including a sawed-off shotgun from a travel trailer.

Justin Anglet, 19, Donald Martin, 39, and Jacob Donkin, 19, all from Olds, are facing a number of charges including kidnapping with a firearm.

Investigators are still searching for a fourth suspect and have issued a warrant for Mitchell Engler.

The 32-year-old is wanted for kidnapping with a firearm and extortion.

RCMP said he is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.