Warrant issued, 3 men charged following kidnapping in Didsbury
RCMP have charged three men and issued a warrant for a fourth after they said a man was taken at gunpoint in central Alberta last week and the suspects demanded money.
Investigators received the complaint shortly after 6 p.m. Jan. 23. RCMP from Didsbury and Olds were able to locate the victim at a rural location west of Olds.
That’s where three suspects were arrested.
RCMP also seized five firearms, including a sawed-off shotgun from a travel trailer.
Justin Anglet, 19, Donald Martin, 39, and Jacob Donkin, 19, all from Olds, are facing a number of charges including kidnapping with a firearm.
Investigators are still searching for a fourth suspect and have issued a warrant for Mitchell Engler.
The 32-year-old is wanted for kidnapping with a firearm and extortion.
RCMP said he is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
