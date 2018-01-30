Crime
January 30, 2018 9:21 am
Updated: January 30, 2018 9:41 am

Warrant issued, 3 men charged following kidnapping in Didsbury

By Reporter  Global News

RCMP said Mitchell "Mitch" Engler is considered armed and dangerous. He is wanted on charges of kidnapping with a firearm, extortion with a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, uttering threats, and possession of stolen property.

Supplied by RCMP
RCMP have charged three men and issued a warrant for a fourth after they said a man was taken at gunpoint in central Alberta last week and the suspects demanded money.

Investigators received the complaint shortly after 6 p.m. Jan. 23. RCMP from Didsbury and Olds were able to locate the victim at a rural location west of Olds.

That’s where three suspects were arrested.

RCMP also seized five firearms, including a sawed-off shotgun from a travel trailer.

Justin Anglet, 19, Donald Martin, 39, and Jacob Donkin, 19, all from Olds, are facing a number of charges including kidnapping with a firearm.

Investigators are still searching for a fourth suspect and have issued a warrant for Mitchell Engler.

The 32-year-old is wanted for kidnapping with a firearm and extortion.

RCMP said he is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

RCMP have issued a warrant for Mitchell Engler.

RCMP

 

 

