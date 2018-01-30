Police found man tied to Bruce McArthur’s bed when he was arrested: sources

Police were concerned as they watched a man going into Bruce McArthur’s Thorncliffe Park apartment on the morning of Jan. 18.

Fearing for the man’s safety, officers kicked down the door and arrested the allege serial killer, sources told Global News’ Catherine MacDonald.

Once inside, they found the man tied to the accused serial killer’s bed, sources said.

He was unharmed.

Police also found pictures of McArthur’s alleged victims on his computer, sources said.

Police initially charged McArthur with two counts of first-degree murder, but three more were laid against him on Monday.

Investigators have identified the deceased in the latest charges as 58-year-old Majeed Kayhan; 50-year-old Soroush Mahmudi; and 47-year-old Dean Lisowick.

Det. Sgt. Hank Idsinga announced on Monday that police found human remains at a Toronto home linked to the accused.

“Right now where we’ve recovered the bodies are from large planters and they’ve been hidden in the bottom of these planters,” Idsinga said.

“So we’ve seized quite a few planters from around the city and we’ll continue to do that. There are at least two sites that we do want to excavate where people might be buried.”

But the remains haven’t been identified yet, police said.

“They cannot be identified because they are skeletal remains and they have been dismembered, We have to wait for DNA tests and we have to get DNA tests from the people that are outstanding and their family members before we can identify those remains,” Idsinga said.

McArthur, 66, was initially charged with first-degree murder two weeks ago in connection with the disappearances of Selim Esen and Andrew Kinsman, who vanished from Toronto’s Gay Village.

Kinsman was last seen close to Parliament and Winchester Streets in June.

Esen was last seen close to Bloor and Yonge Streets in April.

Police said the men’s bodies had not been found at the time of the initial charges.

*With files from Global News’ David Shum