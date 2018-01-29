Kelowna RCMP searching for suspect after armed robbery

Kelowna RCMP said an armed robber fled with cash from a downtown business on Friday afternoon.

The suspect entered the business on the 2600-block of Pandosy Street around 4:30 p.m., pointing a hand gun at the employee and demanding money, according to police.

The man was given an undisclosed amount of money and then fled northbound on Pandosy Street.

“There were no customers inside the store at the time of the offence and thankfully, the employee was unharmed during this brazen robbery,” Const. Lesley Smith said in a news release.

The male suspect is described as wearing a light grey hoodie, a scarf covering his lower face, black pants and black shoes. He has a slim build and is approximately five-foot-six in height. He was carrying a black bag.

Kelowna RCMP and the police service dog were unable to locate the suspect.

“RCMP officers were able to collect video surveillance from the neighbouring business, and we are sharing still photos of the footage with the public in hopes of identifying this male,” Const. Lesley Smith said in a news release.

Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or by leaving an online tip at http://www.crimestoppers.net.