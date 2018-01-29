The search is on for a ‘kayaker in distress’ on the Capilano River amid high water

Emergency services were searching for a “kayaker in distress” on the Capilano River amid high water on Monday.
The North Vancouver RCMP said “multiple agencies” are involved in the search, and that water levels and volume are at “extreme levels.”
The search came amid heavy rain conditions in Metro Vancouver and some surrounding areas.
Environment Canada warned that a “moisture-laden frontal system” would continue to bring rain to the northern parts of Metro Vancouver, as well as Howe Sound and the Fraser Valley.
The agency warned that heavy downpours can “cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.”
North Shore Rescue said it had members on the scene at the lower Capilano River for a “river rescue.”
