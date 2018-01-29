Guests invited to Donald Trump’s ‘State of the Uniom’

Tickets for U.S. President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address were forced to be swapped out due to a spelling error.

The tickets allowed guests to attend Tuesday’s “State of the Uniom” rather than State of the Union.

White House staff are not to blame in this case but rather the House Sergeant at Arms who was in charge of the tickets.

Democrat Rep. Raul M. Grijalva tweeted out a photo of the tickets along while also taking a shot at U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

Just received my ticket for the State of the Union. Looks like @BetsyDeVosEd was in charge of spell checking… #SOTUniom pic.twitter.com/ZgFTGtTkzv — Raul M. Grijalva (@RepRaulGrijalva) January 29, 2018

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio also made light of the erroneous ticket on Twitter.

A new batch of tickets has been printed and is in the process of being distributed, CNN reported.

Trump will deliver his first State of the Union address on Tuesday night at 9 p.m. in Washington.

Trump’s guests will include an Ohio welder who will benefit from his tax overhaul plan and the parents of two Long Island teenagers who were believed to be killed by MS-13 gang members.

Among his other guests are rescuers who battled wildfires in California and flooding in Texas, as well as a Marine who re-enlisted after losing his legs and going blind from a roadside bomb.

The guests will be seated in the box of first lady Melania Trump. Many have been selected to amplify the speech’s theme, which White House officials have said is “building a safe, strong and proud America.”

Rep. Joe Kennedy III, a 37-year-old Massachusetts congressman and grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, will deliver the Democratic rebuttal.

*With files from Associated Press