One person dead in Belleville accident

A horrific car crash in Belleville on Monday morning has taken the life of one person. Three vehicles were involved in the accident on Airport Parkway near Mitchell Road. It happened at around 8:20 a.m. EMS, fire and police were called to the scene.

“Three vehicles involved, we have been advised so far, one person is deceased, said Staff Sgt. Rene Aubertin with Belleville police. “We also can say that three people have been taken to Kingston General Hospital with some significant injuries.”

The three vehicles included two cars and a pickup. Investigators were on the scene for several hours trying to piece together what could have happened.

CKWS TV spoke with residents in the area who didn’t want to appear on camera. They did, however, say excessive speed has always been an issue on Airport Parkway.

In fact, some referred to the stretch of road as an expressway and even a speedway. Aubertin says there have been accidents on the Airport Parkway in the past.

“That speed has been reduced to 60 within the last year. We do a lot of enforcement in that area. I can’t even say speed was a factor at this point but we know it’s an area where we have had some issues in the past with speeding and we’re addressing it with what we can there with enforcement.”

Police haven’t released the name of the deceased or the other victims in the morning crash.