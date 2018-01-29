Breathing apparatus needed to save abandoned cats and dogs in Miramichi

Police and the New Brunswick SPCA are investigating a case of animal abandonment in Miramichi.

Last week, police and animal control were called to a modular home after receiving reports from a concerned family member that a number of pets had been left alone for several days without food or water.

When emergency personnel arrived, they couldn’t enter the home because of the stench of urine and feces — it was so overpowering that the fire department was called in so officers could use their breathing apparatus to enter the home and retrieve the animals.

In total, three dogs, eight cats, a rabbit and a dead hamster have been recovered from the home. The SPCA had to use traps to retrieve the cats.

Police in Miramichi are investigating a case of animal cruelty after 8 cats, 3 dogs, 1 rabbit and a deceased hamster were found in this house last week.

“Cats are usually an issue trying to gather them up and we use live traps to get them, to retrieve those animals,” explained chief animal protection officer Tony Porter.

Police are investigating and say they’re looking to lay a criminal charge of animal abandonment in connection with the case.

“At the end of the day, all of the information will be gathered, put in a file and presented to the Crown prosecutor to see if there’s evidence or enough evidence to support a criminal charge,” said Supt. Randy Hansen with the Miramichi Police Department.

The SPCA encourages anyone to contact their offices if they have concerns about an animal’s safety. Last year alone, they responded to about 3,000 animal welfare calls.

In the meantime, these dogs will be treated and adopted out, as will the cats, when they’re healthy.