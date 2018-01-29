Rose McGowan details her alleged Harvey Weinstein assault in new book ‘Brave’

NOTE: This article contains disturbing and sexually explicit language. Please read at your own discretion.

Rose McGowan has revealed what allegedly happened between her and Harvey Weinstein at the 1997 Sundance Film Festival in her new book, Brave.

McGowan previously accused Weinstein of rape on Twitter but did not go into details about the alleged incident.

The New York Times obtained a copy of her new memoir, and the paper says McGowan refers to Weinstein in the book only as “the Monster.”

The actress writes that she was sent up to his suite in Park City, Utah, where she thought they were going to have a meeting about her career.

McGowan says that Weinstein pulled her into a room with a jacuzzi and took her clothes off, where she froze “like a statue.”

She goes on to say that Weinstein proceeded to sit her on the side of the jacuzzi and perform oral sex on her while he masturbated, according to the NYT review.

“He moans loudly; through my tears I see his semen floating on top of the bubbles,” she writes.

McGowan also writes that she told some people who “counseled me to see it as something that would help my career in the long run” and was allegedly told by a criminal lawyer she wouldn’t be believed if she decided to press charges against Weinstein.

McGowan alleges she heard Weinstein was calling people after the alleged assault and told them not to work with her.

“It seemed like every creep in Hollywood knew about my most vulnerable and violated moment,” she writes, according to the NYT. “And I was the one who was punished for it.”

Weinstein, through his spokesperson, has denied “any allegations of non-consensual sex.”

McGowan was among the women cited in an initial New York Times report last October as having settled harassment claims against Weinstein. The report claimed that Weinstein paid a financial settlement of $100,000 to McGowan in 1997 over the incident in the hotel room at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

Brave is available for purchase Jan. 31.