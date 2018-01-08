Rose McGowan debuts trailer for ‘Citizen Rose’

Ahead of the Golden Globes, Rose McGowan debuted the first trailer for her upcoming series, Citizen Rose, which follows her life, post-Weinstein scandal.

McGowan praises the #MeToo movement and references her experience speaking out against Harvey Weinstein in the trailer for her upcoming E! documentary-style TV show.

“I was in the middle of my second movie for his company and I get assaulted,” she says in the teaser. “And I decided not to stay silent.”

The trailer incorporates footage of McGowan’s speech at the Women’s Convention in Detroit in October.

McGowan’s speech was her first public appearance since accusing the former Hollywood executive of assault earlier that month.

She tells the audience she’s been “harassed” and “sl**-shamed – just like [them].”

Later in the teaser, she smiles and says, “I wish I had more middle fingers.”

Titled Citizen Rose, the five-episode series will feature McGowan tackling issues of importance in society while showcasing what her life was like in the latter half of 2017. She will also produce the show.

“You are formally invited into my mind and world,” said McGowan, 44, in a statement. “I am thrilled to partner with E! to amplify my message of bravery, art, joy and survival. As I ready my book, Brave, I realized I wanted to show how we can heal through art even when being hounded by evil.”

“I want to have a conversation with everyone, and most especially, you, about looking at things differently and seeing beauty everywhere,” she continued. “E!’s tremendous reach and impressive platform allow me to globally communicate the importance of living a brave life.”

Citizen Rose premieres on Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. EST with a two-hour special. The rest of the show will air in the spring on the entertainment channel.

—With files from Chris Jancelewicz